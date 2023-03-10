Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Covestro Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $20.29. 24,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covestro has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Get Covestro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COVTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.