Craig Andrew Miller Sells 300 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $10,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Viasat Stock Down 1.5 %

VSAT opened at $35.42 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

Get Viasat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Viasat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Viasat by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 197,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.