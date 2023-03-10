Craig Andrew Miller Sells 300 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $10,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Viasat Stock Down 1.5 %
VSAT opened at $35.42 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Viasat
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.