Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Crane Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE CR traded down $6.86 on Friday, hitting $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $2,443,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

