Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.88.
Celsius Stock Performance
CELH opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24.
Institutional Trading of Celsius
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
