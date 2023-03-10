CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Cowen reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.17. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

