CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

