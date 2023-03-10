CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.67 (LON:CMPI)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Stock Performance
LON CMPI opened at GBX 122.82 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £61.30 million and a PE ratio of -1,048.73. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 112 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.88.
About CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust
Read More
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.