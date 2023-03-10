CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.67 (LON:CMPI)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Stock Performance

LON CMPI opened at GBX 122.82 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £61.30 million and a PE ratio of -1,048.73. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 112 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.88.

About CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

