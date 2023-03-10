CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) CEO John P. Albright Buys 6,200 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) CEO John P. Albright bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -1,982.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 493,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $8,658,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

