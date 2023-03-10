CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) CEO John P. Albright Buys 6,200 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) CEO John P. Albright bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CTO stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $23.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -1,982.52%.
CTO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
