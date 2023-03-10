CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $7.02. CureVac shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 84,474 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVAC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
CureVac Stock Up 3.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.
Institutional Trading of CureVac
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CureVac (CVAC)
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.