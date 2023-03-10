CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $7.02. CureVac shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 84,474 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVAC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CureVac Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CureVac by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter worth $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 90.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

