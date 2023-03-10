CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVACGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $7.02. CureVac shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 84,474 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVAC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CureVac Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CureVac by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter worth $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 90.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading

