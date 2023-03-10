Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.00% of Curtiss-Wright worth $53,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

