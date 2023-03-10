Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Down to $26.31

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $25.05. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 221,951 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $714.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

