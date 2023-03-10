CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS opened at $77.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

