CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.0% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. 2,619,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,566,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.10. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $76.66 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

