Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 6.1 %

CYTK opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.85. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,329. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

