Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 103,632 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 103,632 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,775,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.8 %

Workday stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.96. 230,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,876. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,814 shares of company stock worth $19,999,462. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

