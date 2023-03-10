Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,883 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.1% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.96. 681,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.