Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 85,612 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Best Buy worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 932.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,628. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

