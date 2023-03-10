Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

ALB traded down $4.24 on Friday, reaching $232.51. The company had a trading volume of 529,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,141. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.78 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.18 and its 200 day moving average is $265.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

