Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 13,349 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE AVY traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $172.25. 42,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

