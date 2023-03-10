Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 20,993 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,465,461. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

