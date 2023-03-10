Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,973 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $8.15 on Friday, hitting $684.86. 27,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,672. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

