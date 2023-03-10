Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,640 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

NSC traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.46. 155,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,413. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

