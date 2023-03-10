Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,304 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DE traded down $10.12 on Friday, reaching $411.30. The stock had a trading volume of 383,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.27. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

