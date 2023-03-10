Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

GIS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $78.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,123. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.