Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Stock Down 50.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$368,550.00, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.11.

About Darelle Online Solutions

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. Darelle Online Solutions Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

