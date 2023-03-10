DataHighway Price Hits $4.39 on Top Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $140.92 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00021159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,119,954 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.27915176 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,451,839.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

