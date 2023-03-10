Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits Market Capitalization of $49.98 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $49.98 million and $32.32 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00428763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,775.25 or 0.28981530 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

