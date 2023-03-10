Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,578,383.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,578,383.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,406 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Articles
