Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

DAWN opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,578,383.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,578,383.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,406 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

