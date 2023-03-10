DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %
DBVT stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $318.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.23. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.