DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

DBVT stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $318.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.23. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

About DBV Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,258,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

