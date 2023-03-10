DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,591.55

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,591.55 ($55.21) and traded as high as GBX 4,668 ($56.13). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,656 ($55.99), with a volume of 230,054 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($69.75) to GBX 4,800 ($57.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($66.74) to GBX 4,500 ($54.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DCC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,442 ($77.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,536.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,592.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

