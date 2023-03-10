Dean Solon Sells 24,501,650 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,285,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,687. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

About Shoals Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,269,000 after buying an additional 694,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,395,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,347 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.