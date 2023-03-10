Deere & Company (DE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2023 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $537.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $364.00 to $398.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Deere & Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $475.00 to $485.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2023 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $485.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2023 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $478.00 to $484.00.

2/17/2023 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $512.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Deere & Company was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

DE traded down $14.35 on Friday, hitting $407.07. 945,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.27. The firm has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

