Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,786,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.31. 913,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,013. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

