Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 16,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 21,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

