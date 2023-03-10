Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDROGet Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 16,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 21,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDROGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF

(Get Rating)

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.