Dentacoin (DCN) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Dentacoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dentacoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $85.83 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00428313 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,799.28 or 0.28951109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin launched on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com.

Dentacoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.