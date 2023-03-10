Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,376.17

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,376.17 ($28.57) and traded as high as GBX 2,544 ($30.59). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,506 ($30.13), with a volume of 212,050 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.47) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($28.86) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,399 ($40.87) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.67) to GBX 2,450 ($29.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,950.71 ($35.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,568.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,376.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -974.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.50 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,160.00%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

