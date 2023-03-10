Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GoodRx to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

