Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $58.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.40.

NYSE INSW opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.04. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.27%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $1,639,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 151.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth $1,590,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 286,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

