Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Zalando Price Performance

Zalando stock opened at €36.72 ($39.06) on Tuesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.92.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

