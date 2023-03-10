DeversiFi (DVF) Hits Market Cap of $62.41 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $62.41 million and $1,286.16 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

