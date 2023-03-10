Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,126.50

Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,126.50 ($13.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,144 ($13.76). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($13.53), with a volume of 522 shares traded.

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Dewhurst Group alerts:

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 10.25 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories, dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.