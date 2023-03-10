Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.57

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.57 and traded as high as C$5.71. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 8,805 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXT shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$354.85 million, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.57.

Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend

About Dexterra Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.75%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

