Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56. The company has a market cap of C$14.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

In other Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits news, Senior Officer Andrew Douglas Green sold 42,595 shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$25,131.05. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

