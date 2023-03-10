DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.90-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

