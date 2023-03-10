Diego Panama Sells 2,820 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CRO Diego Panama sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $21,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 677,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diego Panama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04.

OLO Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

