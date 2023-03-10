Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $83.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Stories

