Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires Shares of 72,944 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.12% of Generac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.96.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 463,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,952. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $328.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.