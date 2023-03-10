Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 716,171 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 716,171 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.0% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $36,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 267,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 717,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.