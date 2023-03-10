Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 3.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $118,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Trading Down 2.0 %

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

INTU traded down $7.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.60. The company had a trading volume of 965,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.17. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

