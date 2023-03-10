DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 1,623.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,031. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

